Teen bandits nabbed

RANKS of the Guyana Police Force, assisted by information provided by public-spirited citizens, have arrested two teenagers who allegedly robbed and shot 43-year-old popular barber Troy ‘Akee’ Hercules of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast as he was entering his yard at about 03:00hrs on Saturday.Just as he was about to close his gate after parking his car, Hercules was reportedly confronted by two masked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. They allegedly relieved him of his jewellery, the gunman in the process shooting Hercules in the stomach and groin before both bandits escaped. Hercules was rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he has been admitted a patient. His condition is regarded as stable.

The police have said that, acting on information received, the two suspects were each arrested on board vessels at Supenaam and Parika respectively. They reportedly had on their persons an unlicensed handgun and eleven rounds, along with the stolen articles.