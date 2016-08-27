Taxi driver found dead in car

TAXI driver Carl Johnson of Lot 9 ‘D’ Nimrod Street, Two Friends Village, East Coast Demerara was on Friday found motionless in his vehicle on the Railway Embankment Road in the vicinity of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara by two public-spirited citizens who are known to his family.Rushed to the Plaisance Health Centre, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His wife Karen told the Guyana Chronicle that based on information she had received, two persons known to Johnson’s family had seen his car parked close to a utility pole on the embankment road at about 13:00h on Friday, and decided to investigate. Recognizing that the 63-year-old was motionless, the couple drove the vehicle with Johnson inside to the Plaisance Health Centre, where a doctor informed that he was dead. By that time, Karen said, the police had already been informed.

Karen said Johnson’s body bore no marks of violence, and all of his belongs were intact. “The people handed over his two cell phones to the police,” she added.

The taxi driver was not known to have been ill at the time of his sudden demise. He leaves to mourn his wife and seven children, the youngest being nine years old. (Svetlana Marshall)