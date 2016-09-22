Target these areas during Operation Safeway

Dear Sir

THE Guyana Police Force has recently embarked on “ Operation Safeway,” however, this exercise MUST include the clearing of the listed intersections.1) Middle and East Streets

2) Camp and Middle Streets

3) Camp and Robb Streets (including clearing of all the areas that are defined with the sign “no parking between signs.”

4) Camp and Regent Streets.

5) Camp and Charlotte Streets ( this intersection is the worst, because a right turn cannot be made on Regent Street

While at this, the Guyana Police Force can also stop all the private taxis that are blocking these important areas, because it is still illegal to operate private /hire cars

Regards

Roger Moore