Survivors in Regent Street smash-up cling to life

CONDUCTOR Ronald Maxwell of West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, injured in Saturday night’s Regent Street accident which claimed the life of one passenger and left several seriously injured, remains in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).The 24-year-old is a patient of the Male Surgical Ward, having sustained five fractured ribs and trauma to the right arm, among other injuries.

A visit to the hospital on Monday afternoon saw Maxwell writhing in pain, with a temperature and barely able to speak; but his friend, the full time driver of minibus BTT 7944, translated in part what the injured man was trying to tell this publication.

Maxwell said he started working as the conductor of the bus only on Friday night. After filling one bus load and working one trip, he had gone home.

The following day, he worked all day until 21:00h or thereabouts, the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Isaac Caesar of Public Road, Kitty, a student of St. Winfried’s Secondary School who was also injured in the smash-up, will be unable to attend school for the opening of the new term. Caesar has suffered a fractured left leg and left arm, and has dislocated a shoulder.

At the time of Guyana Chronicle’s visit to the hospital, he was slipping in and out of consciousness. Doctors are to perform a surgery on this teen, but are unable to do so until his bones are aligned and the swelling on his body subsides.

Additionally, 17-year-old Daniel Simpson of Middle Lane, Section B5, Turkeyen, suffered injuries to his neck and abrasions to his face. He was unable to communicate when this publication visited him. At the time of the visit, his grandmother Yvonne Simpson stood at his bedside, saddened by the look of the youngster and the fact that he was unable to speak.

Others injured in the smash-up include Manfro Jeffrey, 23, of Trinidad and Tobago, and Trevor Phillips of North Sophia, Greater Georgetown. They were not patients of the GPHC at the time of the visit.

On Saturday, off duty policeman Timothy Andrews lost control of the speeding route 40 (Kitty-C/ville) minibus and crashed it into a utility pole. Seven passengers were trapped in the mangled vehicle for some time, before passersby were able to remove them from the vehicle.

Reports are that Andrews, who worked the minibus when off policing duties, had just challenged another minibus driver to race along Regent Street.