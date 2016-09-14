Surinamese inspection for IGG in two weeks

PLANS for Guyana’s hosting of the 2016 edition of the Inter-Guiana Games are picking up steam, with a delegation from Suriname expected here in the next two weeks.Speaking to the media recently, Sport Director Christopher Jones contended that all systems are in place for the visiting delegation which arrives in just under a week.

“We are expecting a Surinamese delegation to be in the country by September 21 to do last inspections of the facilities. They would have already done so and that would have been done by the Director of Sport for Suriname last month,” Jones said.

He continued, “Based on their assessment of all our facilities we are ready for play.”

Meanwhile from the Guyana end, he noted that logistically speaking, things are being finalised.

“Preparation for the hosting of the Inter-Guiana games is well apace, very productive. In fact just yesterday we concluded nine meetings with the seven disciplines that we will be participating in as well as the persons to provide food etc,” He said.

The selected disciplines for the 2016 event are badminton, basketball, athletics, volleyball, table tennis and swimming with Futsal being added to the pool as well.

Meanwhile, French Guiana has opted out of the 2016 edition of the event which was the brainchild of former President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, as a means of building good relations between the three counties.