Suriname Spartans to participate in DJ Stress’ Champions T20 Cup

… Number of international stars expected

A TEAM of cricketers from Suriname will battle a Berbice Super Squad XI in the DJ Stress’ Champions T20 Cup, set for Sunday September 11, at the Albion Sports Complex. The game, which is set to commence at 16:00hrs is the curtain-raiser ahead of the 20:00hrs feature clash.

The feature match includes Guyanese Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan. The pair of former West Indies captains join overseas stars Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohamed, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Rayad Emrit and Kieron Pollard.

Hometown boys, Shimron Hetmyer, Assad Fudadin, Gajanand Singh, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Jonathon Foo, Anthony Bramble and Gudakesh Motie, will also be a part of the feature game.

Dave’s West Indian Imports will sponsor Chanderpaul and former Guyana Under-19 batsman Akshay Homraj who now resides in the USA.

The 20-year-old right-hander played for Guyana Under-19s in 2013 and 2014, and says he is excited to return home, and once again play at Albion, a club he represented when he lived at Number 48 Village, Corentyne.