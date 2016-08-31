Steyn bowls South Africa to series win

By Mark Gleeson in Pretoria

(REUTERS) – Dale Steyn grabbed five wickets to lead South Africa to a convincing 204 run-victory over New Zealand in the second Test at Centurion yesterday that sealed a 1-0 win in the series.Set an unlikely target of 400 to win the match, New Zealand were bowled out for 195 with a day to spare as South Africa kept intact their record of never losing a series against the Kiwis.

Steyn, who missed most of South Africa’s series against England with a shoulder injury, put South Africa on the path to victory with three wickets in 10 balls at the start of the visitors’ innings as their top four batsmen were dismissed for a paltry 18 runs in the hour before lunch.

But New Zealand dug in during the second session with the loss of just one more wicket before tea.

Henry Nicholls made a Test-best score of 76 before becoming the last wicket to fall and Steyn’s fifth victim.

Steyn, who finished with figures of 5-33, removed both openers in his first over. Tom Latham was bowled by the first ball of the visitors’ second innings, leaving a delivery too close to his stumps, and Martin Guptill fell to the sixth, edging to Hashim Amla at slip.

The fast bowler trapped Ross Taylor lbw with a wicked delivery in his second over which stayed alarmingly low and hit the batsman on the ankle.

Captain Kane Williamson, who top-scored for New Zealand in their first innings of 214, was caught by a superb dive from wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off Vernon Philander in the fourth over.

Nicholls and BJ Watling shared a 68-run partnership before spinner Dane Piedt had Watling trapped leg-before for 32.

After tea, Steyn clean-bowled Mitchell Santner (16) and Philander trapped Doug Bracewell lbw for 30. Tim Southee and Neil Wagner were dismissed by Kagiso Rabada before Steyn wrapped up victory for the hosts.

South Africa declared their second innings after the first hour’s play yesterday on 132 for seven, setting New Zealand a record-breaking target on a pitch with uneven bounce and widening cracks that was proving increasingly treacherous for batsmen. The first Test in Durban ended in a waterlogged draw.

SOUTH AFRICA 1st innings 481 for 8 (F. du Plessis 112 n.o, J. Duminy 88, Q. de Kock 82, H. Amla 58, S. Cook 56; N. Wagner 5-86)

NEW ZEALAND 1st innings 214 (K. Williamson 77)

South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 105-6)

S. Cook lbw b Boult 4

Q. de Kock c Williamson b Bracewell 50

H. Amla c Guptill b Southee 1

J. Duminy lbw b Southee 0

F. du Plessis c Taylor b Boult 6

T. Bavuma not out 40

S. van Zyl c Watling b Wagner 5

V. Philander b Southee 14

D. Piedt not out 0

Extras: (b-4, lb-1, nb-1, w-6) 12

Total: (for 7 wickets, 47 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-32, 3-32, 4-47, 5-82, 6-98, 7-129.

Bowling: T. Southee 16-6-46-3 (w-5), T. Boult 14-3-44-2, D. Bracewell 7-2-19-1, N. Wagner 10-1-18-1 (nb-1, w-1).

NEW ZEALAND 2nd innings (Target: 400 runs)

T. Latham b Steyn 0

M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 0

K. Williamson c de Kock b Philander 5

R. Taylor lbw b Steyn 0

H. Nicholls c Rabada b Steyn 76

B. Watling lbw b Piedt 32

M. Santner b Steyn 16

D. Bracewell lbw b Philander 30

T. Southee b Rabada 14

N. Wagner lbw b Rabada 3

T. Boult not out 0

Extras: (b-10, lb-7, w-2) 19

Total: (all out, 58.2 overs) 195

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-3, 3-5, 4-7, 5-75, 6-118, 7-164, 8-187, 9-195.

Bowling: D. Steyn 16.2-4-33-5, V. Philander 14-4-34-2 (w-1), K. Rabada 13 -2-54-2 (w-1), S. van Zyl 3-1-5-0, D. Piedt 12-3-52-1.