Sonia Noel appointed Good Ambassador

By Shauna Jemmott

GUYANA’S renowned fashion ambassador, Dr Sonia Noel, has been appointed Global Ambassador for unite4: good, an internationally dedicated movement for sustainable social good.Dr Noel’s appointment came after completing an intense training programme in Chicago which was hosted by the unite4: good founders Anthony and Natalie Melikhov.

The organisation said its goal is to involve individuals in spreading good universally, through social networking and specially developed services.

“We develop services that support our goal. It’s our feeling that by building these destinations we can utilise the power of social networking to showcase the best of the best in social good. But that’s not the full remedy. Technology is only for support. The real change comes when we as individuals stand up and decide to take positive action to support a specific social good goal,” unite4: good said.

The organisations utilise “networks of social influencers, Governments, world leaders, and businesses,” in a bid to change “the signal of our entire culture and economy from negative to positive.”

Dr Noel said she is “elated to be introducing unite4: good to Guyana and the Caribbean because this can have a major paradigm shift in society”.

Her responsibilities as Global Ambassador include recruiting ambassadors and encouraging businesses to be socially conscious.

A recent recipient of the Caribbean Philanthropic Award, she told the Guyana Chronicle, “I am passionate about things that will better society, so aligning with U4: G is in-keeping [with] what I believe in.”

She is encouraging all to “join in this movement to unit4good.”

Noel in a post on social media said the organisation makes it easy for its members to connect with partners — organisations, influencers and like-minded people – in a positive environment, and engage in virtual and real-world opportunities.

They are rewarded for their good work and have opportunities to truly enjoy the experience of giving.

“U4: G’s ultimate goal is to motivate people to integrate doing good into their lives on a sustainable basis, creating a life-long habit of kindness that is both life-changing and world-changing. We are a social platform for a new generation, whose mission is to encourage people to live meaningful lives.”

Its co-founders Anthony and Natalie Melikhov are entrepreneurs and global philanthropists, and have devoted their lives to improving communities individually.

They now have expanded their borders, “focusing their efforts on building a global culture that embodies the values of kindness and compassion.”

The two are also the driving forces behind many other philanthropic ventures, including Bright Future International (BFI), DoMore4: Good (DM4G), BFI Curriculum for the Children of Quebrada Negra, BFI and Brighton Ballet Theater Company (BBT) Junior Ambassador Programme, and the Children Affected By HIV/AIDS (CHABHA) After School Programme.

They also host numerous charitable events highlighting the heroes of the social good movement, such as unite4: humanity, Day of Unity Miami, Variety’s Power of Women and unite4: good.