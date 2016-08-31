Son of former Works Minister Xavier admitted to the Bar

JUSTICE Brassington Reynolds on Tuesday welcomed the son of former Public Works Minister Anthony Xavier to the Bar and granted him permission to practice his profession in the courts of Guyana.

Michael Xavier’s petition for admission was presented by Attorney-at-Law Mishka Puran, who said the young lawyer had been successful in his studies and was assured of success at the Bar.

The admission ceremony of the young lawyer attracted a crowded court room of family and friends. Xavier began his stellar rise in the world of academia at the prestigious Bishops’ High School in 2003 where he was successful in attaining eight subjects at the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) examinations.

The young lawyer also received a 1st Degree Bachelor of Science in International Relations (Merit) (2004-2009). He also received the Postgraduate Diploma in International Studies (Distinction) (2009-2010) and 2nd Degree in Bachelor of Arts in Law (Distinction) (2010-2013)

Xavier was also on the Principal’s Honour Roll in 2015 for his Legal Examination Certificate and was called to the Bar in Trinidad and Tobago on November 20, 2015, where he currently worked with Lionel Luckhoo Junior in Trinidad at Allum Chambers.

The former Bishops High School scholar in his remarks express gratitude towards to Judge for accepting his petition.

“This journey to become an Attorney-at-law began many years ago and anytime anyone would ask me what I wanted to be when I grow up, I remember immediately thinking and saying that I wanted to be a lawyer,” the young man said.

He said he would not have been where he is today without the assistance, guidance and sacrifice of many individuals along this journey.

“I would like to recognize and give thanks to God for all that I have accomplished, for without his guidance, none of this would have been possible,” he added.

“For as long as I can remember, my dad Carl Anthony Xavier and mom Elizabeth Xavier never stopped supporting and encouraging me to pursue my dream…. That being said because of their sacrifices, their prayers, their nourishment and their support, the dream has materialized into reality,” he further noted.

He also expressed gratitude to his wife Mikhaila Puran, who he deemed “the rock” in his life. He also thanked his siblings, professors, teachers and lecturers throughout his time at University of Guyana and at the Hugh Wooding Law School.

The new lawyer pledged to continue to earn the respect of all the members of the legal profession and those he may come into contact with over the course of his career.

“ It’s my intention to return here to contribute to the development of Guyana’s and the Caribbean’s jurisprudence and practice with honesty and integrity… and this is my life plan your Honour, attempting to complete the tripod’s three legs and only then will I be able to say that I have been successful,” he said.

Judge Reynolds, in accepting his admission to practice, told him that he was pleased to accept the application without any reservation to practise law in the Courts of Guyana.