‘Something is not right’

…Freddie Kissoon reacts to death of witness

NEWSPAPER columnist and political scientist Freddie Kissoon has said he is concerned about the killing of a key witness in the trial of the ‘faeces-throwing incident’ involving him and three known PPP activists.Forty–year–old Osmond Griffith of Durban Backlands, Georgetown was struck down by a speeding car while urinating on the Industry Railway Embankment early on Friday morning; and Police

‘C’ Division Commander Paul Williams has confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that Griffith had been a key witness in the ongoing ‘Freddie Kissoon faeces-throwing trial’ being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, and had been slated to testify before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The Commander explained that Griffith and his friend, driver of motor car PJJ 8028, had left the usual “Thursday night Line Top Lime” at Plaisance at about 1:00hr, and as the vehicle was nearing the Industry Road, Griffith had asked that the car be stopped so he could urinate. While relieving himself at the side of the road, a speeding and seemingly out-of-control hire car, HC 4399, reportedly struck down Griffith, who early Friday morning succumbed to the severe injuries he had sustained. The car in which Griffith was travelling was reportedly proceeding west along the Plaisance Railway Embankment, and the taxi was heading in that direction, according to Commander Williams.

A breathalyser test done on the taxi driver revealed that his alcohol consumption was above the prescribed limit, and he has since been charged and arraigned before the Sparendaam Magistrate.

This newspaper understands that the taxi driver had reportedly told the police that he was also liming at the “Line Top”, and had been hired by two persons, one of whom he claimed had placed a gun to his head; and when he turned to look at the gunman, he lost control of the car and struck down Griffith.

Given that Griffith had been a key witness in the Kissoon trial, the Commander said, the police would conduct a thorough investigation into the accident, in order to clarify whether foul play had been involved.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday, Kissoon said he is not afraid, but is taking the necessary precaution in light of what has happened to Griffith.

Kissoon disclosed that he is not in receipt of any evidence, which would suggest that something sinister is going on; but he said that from news reports he feels “something is not right.” Kissoon said he remains unrepresented in the case, since he has to get approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to seek the services of an attorney. He explained that he feels the police are since operating more independently, (following the change of government), and he trusts that justice would prevail in the matter.

Ex-Office of the President (OP) Press Liaison Officer Kwame McCoy, PPP activists Jason Abdulla and former policeman Sean Hinds are currently facing charges of assault. They have each been released on $100,000 bail. The men allegedly threw fecal matter in Kissoon’s face when he emerged from the Nigel’s Supermarket in Robb Street on May 24, 2010.

Kissoon was at the time in his vehicle when the incident occurred.