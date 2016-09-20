Some parts of CPCE broken and need repairs

Dear Editor,

I AM a student of Cyril Potter College of Education and currently in my final year. I would like to address some issues that have been plaguing my colleagues and me since we began our training last September.Firstly, I would like to address the issue of grants.

When I first started CPCE, I was made aware that we would be given a stipend (grants) to assist with transportation and cost of supplies for our projects. According to the 2015 revised student booklet, resident students will receive five thousand and five hundred dollars (5500), while non-resident students will receive seven thousand five hundred (7500).

However this has yet to be the case as I am a non-resident student and I am yet to receive the seven thousand five hundred (7500). So far my colleagues and I have only received a sum of $7080 and as my colleague who wrote into this publication earlier this month stated that is not substantial for teachers in training to live on, especially taking into consideration the money we spend on supplies for projects is sometimes three times the amount of the stipend.

Lastly I would like to talk about an issue that has been of great concern to me. Last year a colleague of mine obtained three F’s, which represent failed grades in three consecutive courses. According to the 2010 – 2011 rule booklet of the college, which was revised for 2015, which in itself is cause for expulsion. My colleague however requested a review of these three courses but before the review was completed the college gave him a letter, asking him to withdraw from the college on the grounds of the three failed courses. Two and a half months have passed and my colleague has not heard anything from the CPCE regarding his review results.

At the end of the third month into his wait he received a letter informing him that he had not failed any of the three courses and an erratum had been made. Unfortunately for him months of classes had been missed and it would have been difficult for him to catch up with the class. So through no fault of his own he was forced to ultimately leave the college for good.

My concern with the marking and review system at Cyril Potter College of Education is a great one. I too also have failed a course last semester (almost three months ago) and while attending college and inquiring daily I have yet to learn any news for my review.

I am writing this letter not only for myself and colleagues but also for aspiring teachers who will one day also need to pass through the gates of Cyril Potter College of Education. Some parts of the system are broken and are in desperate need of repair.

Regards

Fiaban Sweet