Soesdyke man freed of death driving charge

A MOTOR CAR driver on Friday walked away a free man after a causing death by dangerous driving case against him was dismissed by Magistrate Leron Daly in Court Two of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.Rupert Douglas, 26, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was found not guilty of the charge, which stated that on January 30, 2016 at Coverden Public Road, EBD, he drove motor car PTT 1892 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Ann Mohamed.

However on Friday, Magistrate Daly dismissed the case against Douglas after she found that there was insubstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

The prosecution’s case was that Mohamed had just left work at the Prairie International Hotel and was awaiting a minibus when she was struck down.

One of the vehicles, motor pick-up GJJ 6458, was coming out of a driveway when it came into contact with the car being driven by Douglas, causing it to go into a spin and slam into Mohamed, who was at the time attempting to run to safety.

She was pulled from under the pick-up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she subsequently died.