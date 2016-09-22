Six rewarded by Eccles/Ramsburg NDC

By Shirley Thomas

SIX top-performing students at the last National Grade Six Assessment Examinations (NGSA) drawn from three primary schools within the Eccles/Ramsburg Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) recently received bursary awards from the council.The award ceremony took place on Saturday, August 20 at the Eccles/Ramsburg NDC Office.

Topping the list of awardees were students of Peter’s Hall Primary School – Zakariya Bacchus with 552 marks and Joshua Kaladeen with 550 marks. They were both awarded places at Queen’s College.

Providence Primary placed second with Marissa Mal scoring 540 marks and Akash Sooklal 525. They were awarded Bishop’s High School and St Stanislaus College, respectively.

Eccles Primary School ranked third, with Kevin Deonarain securing 520 marks and being awarded St Roses High School and Raheed Young with 515 marks gaining a place at St Joseph High School.

Apart from monetary incentives and congratulatory cards, each child was given one year of free insurance (School Plus Plan), compliments of the Eccles/Ramsburg NDC Deputy Chairman Ramesh Persaud.

The actual presentation of the monetary awards to each child was done by Chairman Mahamad Hafeez and attending councillors.

Persaud said the initiative was the first for the NDC and was the brainchild of Hafeez, who plans to make it an annual feature.

While the charge was delivered by the chairman, there were other oral presentations delivered by other councillors. Students and parents expressed appreciation to the NDC.