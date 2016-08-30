Shotgun in taxi trunk

AGRICOLA residents Deon Chan, 29, a taxi driver of Brutus Street, Agricola; and Shamar Charles, 17, of Water Street, Agricola, were on Monday arraigned before city magistrate Leron Daly, jointly charged in connection with a shotgun found in the trunk of a taxi.Particulars of their charge alleged that on Thursday, August 25, at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, while being in the company of others, they had a shotgun in their possession when neither man was the holder of a firearm licence.

Both men denied the charge when it was read to them; and Chan’s lawyer, Adrian Thompson, presented a version of what had allegedly transpired on the day in question. He said Chan was hired by the other accused and others to be transported to Diamond. However, the car was intercepted by police, who conducted a search on the vehicle and found the unlicensed shotgun in its trunk. The lawyer said another person who was also a passenger in the car ran away and escaped.

Police prosecutor Inspector Shavon Jupiter made no objection to bail, but requested that reporting conditions be attached if the men were granted their pretrial liberty.

The Magistrate granted them bail on the ground of multiple occupancy of the vehicle, but she detailed the seriousness of the charge. Chan was placed on $250,000 bail while Charles was placed on $150,000 bail. Both were ordered to return to court on September 9 for statements.