Shop owner stabbed to death, suspect arrested

The prime suspect in relation to the alleged murder of Ramsammy Narine of Best Village, West Coast Demerara which occurred last Sunday at Four Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District has been arrested.

According to a police statement, investigations have revealed that the suspect and his friends were imbibing alcoholic beverages at a shop owned by Narine when they were asked to leave but they refused.

Subsequently an argument ensued and the suspect left, only to return with an arrow, with which he fatally stabbed Ramsammy.