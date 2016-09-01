Several injured in Moruca boat accident

By Alva Solomon

Relatives of several persons who were injured in a boat accident in the Moruca Sub Region on Wednesday are calling on the authorities to arrest a popular boat operator who was allegedly involved in several similar incidents in recent months.

According to reports, a boat which was piloted by one Cecil Rayman was traversing the water way in the vicinity of the White Water village, loaded with passengers including school children who are preparing for school, when another vessel came into their path.

That vessel was being operated by a well-known operator called ‘Scarface.’ This newspaper understands that Rayman and two passengers were flung from his vessel and were subsequently air dashed to the city where they are receiving medical attention. One of the men is said to be critically injured and is a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Rayman’s relatives noted that the man was operating his vessel on the way to the Mabaruma area when the opposing vessel came into his path. He reportedly made attempts to pilot his boat into the bushes to avoid serious injury to his passengers.

Moruca residents reported that ‘Scarface’ has been responsible for several incidents in the past, some of which allegedly resulted in fatal consequences.

There has been several river accidents in the North West District in recent months, the most recent which occurred in the Aruka River last week, resulting in the deaths of two children. The children’s mother remain hospitalised while those responsible remain at large.