Serial robber remanded to prison

A self-confessed serial robber was Thursday remanded to prison after being charged with ten offences he allegedly committed from July 1 – August 29, 2016.

Twenty – seven – year old Shemroy Hackette known as “Donkey” of Lot 137 Bare Root Bachelors Adventure, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

He was remanded to prison until September 30, 2016 for a report on whether the matters will be tried summarily or indictable.

He pleaded not guilty to two of the ten charges, which includes two counts of being in possession of a pistol and matching ammunition; he was not required to plead to the six counts of robbery under arms and two counts of discharging a loaded firearm.

It is alleged that on July 1 in the company of others armed with a shotgun Hackette robbed Xie-Thi-Fang of a iPhone 6, a quantity of Digicel and GT&T phone cards and $120,000 all totaling $380,000 the property of Xie-Thi-Fang.

Subsequently, on July 7 after robbing Chen-Bi-Fen at gun point of items worth $85,000 at Coldingen, ECD he discharged a loaded firearm with intent to maim disfigure and cause grievous bodily harm at Lance Corporal Hilton Benjamin and Police Constable Mavin Richards, who were acting in execution of their duties at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara.

Meanwhile on August 24 at Vryheids Lust, ECD in the company of others and armed with a gun, he allegedly robbed Elizabeth Lindy of $360,000 property of Cho-Fei and a cell phone property of Lindy, Kizzian Windsor of a cellphone worth $50,000 and from Sherman Persaud a cellphone of $29,000. Further, it is alleged that on August 29, at Enmore, ECD being armed with a shotgun Hackette robbed Hamid Ameer Ramlagan of $3M and a .32 Taurus pistol, a quantity of Gold Jewelry and a DVR System all valued at $383,000, the property of Maimoon Ramlagan.

It is also alleged that he had in his possession a 9mm pistol and twelve matching ammunition without being a holder of a fire arm license.

Police Prosecutor Sherlock King said bail should not be granted since Hackett may continue to commit more offences if he is granted pretrial liberty. It was also noted that investigations into the allegations are incomplete.

According to Police, the suspect was positively identified during several identification parades conducted Wednesday in relation to six recent armed robberies. He was nabbed last Monday in Bare Root, East Coast Demerara.