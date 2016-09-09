Britton, Bryan still in Men’s singles as Guyana out of U-21 singles

NATIONAL Under-21 champion Shemar Britton is still in the running for the men’s singles as is Nigel Bryan who was last scheduled to come up against Trinidad’s Arun Roopnarine, when competition in the Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships continued in Domingo, Dominican Republic, yesterday. Britton is into the quarterfinals of the men’s singles, while Bryan was up to play the winner of the Bryan/Roopnarine face-off.

Britton, who also competed in the Under-21 singles made it into the quarterfinals after topping Group 7 where he was classed with Dominican Republic’s Carlos Guzman, St Lucia’s Omarie Ferdinand, and Trinidad’s David Mahabir.

Guzman finished second behind Britton to make it into the round of 16. Britton, meanwhile is out of the men’s Under 21 singles after he went under against Dominican Republic’s Isaac Villa in a 3-2 score.

Guyana’s other player in the men’s Under-21 singles, Kyle Edghill, also suffered a loss. After making it into the quarterfinals by topping his group, Edghill was ousted from the competition by Barbados’ Tyrese Knights, losing 0-3.

National men’s runner-up champion, Bryan, orchestrated his way into the round of sixteen after finishing in second place in his group where he was competing against Vila, Christian Victorin, and Peurto Rico’s Gustavo Gonzalez. His group was dominated by Vila.