Seejatan sounds warning to CMRC field

By Stephan Sookram

SHAN Seejatan has sounded a warning to his competitors ahead of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship’s (CMRC) third leg in Barbados this weekend.Speaking to Chronicle Sport yesterday, the Group two drivers confirmed that in Barbados he will be looking to close down that gap towards the leader, Trinidadian Luke Bhola.

“The whole aim is to try to win the CMRC Group two championships, right now I am sitting fourth in the points but basically that’s the whole idea. Winning the championship is basically the drive behind touring, to try and win the championship.”

While Barbados is the stomping ground of Mark Thompson in that class, Seejatan is hoping to come out on top and pull off a major upset.

“Everyone is going with high aims and that’s where we are aiming. We shoot high and it all comes down to race day – how they run the race, what positions we get (in qualifying), that’s how we are going to approach the day,” he said, adding, “The car is working pretty good. We didn’t trouble anything much from Trinidad set up.”

He did, however, note problems during the second leg in Trinidad and Tobago, admitting, “We did have some setbacks from Trinidad. When we were in Trinidad on Saturday afternoon, the car was working excellent, but when we got back on Sunday morning, the car wasn’t turning.

“Something went wrong, it seemed as though someone messed around the car. I (am) hoping that none of that happens in Barbados.”

His white, sponsored Honda Civic races under the banner of Special Auto, with further support from Top Power Racing, Blue Waters and Full Works