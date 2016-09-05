See the media as your friend -Ramnarine tells police ranks

THE media have a role to play in Guyana just as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has a role in society and ranks should not have problems with the media if they are honest in their duties and have nothing to hide, Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine said.Ramnarine addressing ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic and Anti-crime Patrols, at the Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary Saturday said “oftentimes we despise the media but we don’t understand the role of the media. It is the eyes and ears of society, I don’t care what you think of an operative in the media, if you want to despise or you’re angry at the camera in your face, just tell yourself that if you don’t do anything wrong and you’re a professional and want to be accountable, then you have nothing to be afraid about or to be fearful of…”

Questioning the purpose of shunning the media, Commissioner Ramnarine said the media and its operatives are very important since they not only help to make police accountable, “they do so for every other institution, check around the world many things are not exposed but would lie under the carpet except for the role of the media it comes to light.”

He continued: “Don’t go taking away people’s cameras and busing them or curse them and tell them don’t push the camera in your face, years and decades ago police had a problem with media, video or taking pictures of the police station, now all that is through the window, that is not an offence for someone to video or record you once you’re in the public.” He said the media help in correction and police should see the media as their friend.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramnarine noted that the abuse of authority, the use of excessive force and getting physical and vocal with members of the public will not be tolerated. “The police uniform is a symbol of discipline…discipline from a law enforcement perspective means a function of command which must be exercised in order to create an organisation which is amenable to direction and control,” he said.

He noted that many junior ranks tend to bypass their supervisors or superior officers and head to the commissioner or even government officials to plead a matter of injustice when they are sanctioned. He said the Force has clear guidelines on discipline and standard operating procedures which are being ignored in the quest for personal satisfaction.

“If you can’t have the confidence, trust and respect of your assistant commissioner, senior superintendent or superintendent, you think I’m going to allow you to come to me, no way, I will be tolerating and condoning indiscipline to fester if I do that, I’m really not a nice boy,” he asserted.

He underscored that Guyana is a signatory of the United Nations Code of Conduct for law enforcement officials. It stresses the conduct of the function of law enforcement officials in the defence of public order, and the manner in which those functions have a direct impact on the quality of life of individuals and on the society as a whole. Commissioner Ramnarine urged the ranks to live by the principles of the GFF and the UN Code of Conduct so as to foster a better working relationship with the citizens of Guyana, who have long lost confidence in the force.