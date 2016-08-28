Search on for new Miss India Guyana

After a week-long open application call, three contestants for the Miss India Guyana Pageant have been selected.The pageant, which has new franchise holders, originally started with seven contestants, but due to the limited time available for training,

four persons withdrew their application.

The organisers say they were afforded the pageant in late July, given them a short window to prepare a girl for the international pageant in early October in New Jersey.

Through Facebook, the finalists compete in the People’s Choice segment. This segment will contribute 40 percent to the overall score for the contestants.

The remaining 60 per cent will be tabulated at the auditions. It will compromise of a talent round, along with Indian wear, evening wear and interview segments. This will be judged by the panel of Miss India Guyana Organization team members.

The event will be opened to public audience, free of cost.

If any member from the team of judges identifies any young woman, from the list of contestants, who did not make the people’s choice voting, but is an exceptional candidate in talent, personality and embodies the qualities of Miss India Guyana motto, the individual/s will also be invited to compete in the remaining segments.

The venue and date of the final segments will soon be available on the Facebook page.

The winner Miss India Guyana Pageant 2016 will be given a complete wardrobe from the Miss India Guyana Organization and its designers for the week of the international competition, a full make-up class package sponsored by Flawless, Tenisha Garnett, and a full photo-shoot session sponsored by John Greene Photography. The winner will also be flaunting a genuine handmade, Austrian Swarovski crystal, gold plated crown – marking Guyana’s 50th Anniversary. She will also receive a stipend

every month for the duration of her reign.

Miss India Guyana Organization, under the new directorship, says it will pursue a pageant of fairness and equality for every woman who wishes to participate.

“The pageant will offer a vibrant opportunity for young Guyanese women of Indian decent, offering them a platform to better themselves not only as beauty Ambassadors, but also as young leaders.”