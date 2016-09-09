Scenes from Wednesday’s presentation ceremony in Region Three

–courtesy of the President’s 5Bs initiative

TWO West Demerara Secondary Schools on Wednesday benefitted from President David Granger’s ‘Five Bs’ Initiative aimed at providing boats, buses, bicycles, breakfast and books to schoolchildren. Students of Patentia Secondary School received a school bus and a public address system, while those of L’Adventure Secondary received equipment for its Home Economics Department.

Additionally, children of Wales Sugar Estate workers received over 100 back-packs and bicycles.

The 5Bs initiative is just one aspect of President Granger’s push to ensure every child attends school. It has resulted in members of the private sector and ordinary citizens partnering with Government to enhance education delivery.

Wednesday’s donations were courtesy of GAICO Construction and General Services Incorporated, Messrs Radish and Muneshwer, and Starr Computer.