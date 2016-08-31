SCA Caribbean Wave women’s final

Martin’s brutal 80 ensures Kaisoca dethrone Superstars

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada — Chuntell Martin saved the best for last, producing an innings of immense quality to help Kaisoca Cricket Club women’s team dethrone defending champions Superstars in Sunday’s final of the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) tournament which climaxed at the Ashtonbee ground here.

In a brutal display, and displaying the form that had eluded her during the preliminary round matches, Martin blasted a stroke-filled 80 as Kaisoca upstaged favourites Superstars in the second edition of the tournament before a bumper Sunday afternoon crowd to claim the Caribbean Wave-sponsored winners’ trophy. Her innings, which also earned her the Most Valuable Player award for her team, included 10 fours and five towering sixes.

Set a challenging 131 for victory, after limiting their opponents to 130 for seven in the 20-over affair, Kaisoca raced to their required total in 13.2 overs, losing two wickets in the process, with skipper Mahwish Khan fittingly ending the game with two successive fours off medium pacer Lorraine Kenton.

But the day belonged to opener Martin, who along with Saniyah Zia, laid a solid platform for their team with a brilliant opening stand of 116. By the time they were dismissed in the 11th over, both via lbw to Amanjit Virk, victory was almost secured and was duly achieved two overs later.

The opening partnership between the more burly and aggressive Martin and the pint-sized Zia seemed to have taken the fight out of the Superstars’ attack and a few dropped chances did little to help their cause. While Martin was belligerent, treating all the bowlers with disdain, Zia was prepared to play second fiddle but also attacked when it merited in her 35 which contained four fours. Virk ended with two for 23 in two overs.

Earlier, Superstars innings was centred on contrasting knocks of 25 and 24 respectively from MVP Lorraine Kenton and Megan Yougnauth the former hitting three fours and a six and the latter two fours. The defending champions, however, suffered a severe blow when star player Nicole Samuel (16) went caught behind when looking well set.

Skipper Khan took two for 17 and Zia (nicknamed Shortie), who generated a fair amount of pace, two for 31.

Cricket Canada general manager Ingleton Liburd, its Cricket Development officer Zubin Surkari, Cricket Council of Ontario (CCO) Chief Executive Office Praim Persaud, along with executives of the SCA were among those witnessing the final.

Obviously impressed with the proceedings, Liburd disclosed that he was surprised with several of the performances and also lauded the input of the spectators, pointing out that the numbers were greater than those normally in attendance at a Toronto & District Cricket final.

Zurkari also showered praises on the SCA for taking the initiative in establishing a women’s division and spoke highly of the great atmosphere the tournament emanated. The inclusion of a 12-year-old in the winning side was also noted.

CCO president Persaud called on all parties to work together for the continued improvement of women’s cricket in the interest of Canada while cautioning the coaches to place greater emphasis on fielding while SCA president Shiv Persaud pointed out that despite there being winners and losers, the real winners were women’s cricket.

The SCA president expressed thanks to Deo Samaroo and Vish Jadunauth for their roles as coordinator and assistant coordinator respectively and to the sponsors which included Caribbean Wave and Kim Sue of Norman Sue Bakery.