Saywack urges participants to utilise knowledge as BLUSC/RLRS academy concludes

PRESIDENT of the Bush Lot United Sports Club/Bush Lot Rising Stars, Rabindranauth Saywack, yesterday urged participants of the Bush Lot United Sports Club/Bush Lot Rising Stars annual cricket academy to take advantage of the opportunities being offered to them during the two -week programme.Saywack was at the time delivering the feature remarks at the closing ceremony for the sports club’s 7th annual cricket academy for aspiring cricketers at the Lachmansingh Primary School Annex.

“You the participants must continue to practise and make good use of the knowledge gained during the two weeks. From the knowledge gained you can become better persons.

“I would like you to take this very seriously; take full advantage of the academy. You will benefit in the long run,” Saywack said.

Saywack spoke of the benefits of the academy and stressed that in addition to the technical aspects of cricket, the youths were involved in other important aspects of life.

He thanked the parents for allowing their children to participate in the programme.

Saywack also committed to working with the youths in the various communities, and to assist them in realising their dreams and achieving their goals.

Fifteen participants completed the programme, with Clayton Grant winning the best improved bowler award. Nine-year-old, Brandon Arjune and Joel Lall were adjudged the best emerging batsman and best cricketing prospect respectively.

Devak Singh won the best emerging all-rounder prize, while Nivendra Prasad was awarded the Rockaway Roti Shop/Taxi Service Award of Excellence as he was part of the national Under-15 team last year.

Each participant received a certificate of participation, which was donated by the Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Re-Integration.

The function was graced by representatives from the sponsors, parents, well-wishers, coaches and resource persons.