San Souci: Intellectual hub of Wakenaam

NESTLED between Good Success to the south, Melville to the north and Noigkidackt to the east, the village of ‘San Souci’ in Wakenaam, an island which sits at the mouth of the mighty Essequibo River, is home to just about two hundred residents.

FAR from what the meaning of its name actually connotes, which is “without care,” this small village is dubbed the “intellectual hub of Wakenaam”, having produced some most outstanding individuals who have made invaluable contributions to development of Wakenaam and Guyana as a whole.

A walk through this quiet but scenic village would take just a few minutes, but the story behind its rich history, documented in the minds of many, takes hours to narrate. Luckily, this newspaper caught up with a few residents who were kind enough to share this story – one of remarkable achievements in a socially cohesive environment.

San Souci, a French term for “without care”, is actually far from what was observed in the scenic village of San Souci, Wakenaam. Care, it seems, is what has earned the village the title of being the intellectual centre of the island. San Souci is furnished with a nursery, primary and secondary school; a library; the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC); a Police Station; and several religious institutions, including a mosque and a church.

Of Wakenaam’s approximately 15 villages, the achievements of individuals from San Souci are outstanding. Among its prominent individuals, who have made sterling contributions to the island and by extension Guyana, is Dr. Ali Shaw, the first person to have built a private hospital in Georgetown. Dr. Shaw would later donate the piece of land on which the San Souci Primary School has been eventually erected.

The first from Anna Regina Multilateral School student to cop the Guyana Scholarship is Basharat Zahoor, was also hails from San Souci. He has not been the lone achiever in his family. His older brother, Dr. Aftaab Zahoor, who even to this day resides in San Souci, achieved his doctorate in natural healing at the age of twenty. Their uncle, Dr. Rahat Zahoor, was also a medical doctor whose services were relied upon by high-ranking officials, including the then Minister of Education, Chancellor of the Judiciary, Members of Parliament (MPs) and other dignitaries.

Then there is Dr. Atim Karim, who achieved two doctorates — in agriculture and medicine. In the academic field there is Vauld Evelyn, who pioneered one of the first nursery schools in the village. And while intellectualism is not only weighed in academics, many San Souci residents have excelled in the religious field. Among them are the Maluke and Evelyn families, who were prominent church leaders; while imams and pandits have also emerged from the village.

ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES

The village is highly competitive in academics, but its production-based economy is supported by a highly skilled labour force whose talent in agriculture is unmatched. Residents have boasted of the thriving village economy which, even to this day, relies heavily on rice cultivation and ground provision farming. However, these are not the only jobs, as persons are also engaged in carpentry, woodworking, fishing and poultry farming.

Traditionally, agriculture has always been the driving force of this village’s economy, but one resident pointed out that there has been a “dramatic change” in economic activities since the population declined. Wakenaam’s population tumbled tremendously from over 20,000 thirty years ago to just over 3,000 presently. The resident referenced the fact that, in the 1980s, there were a few goldsmiths in the village who were the sole breadwinners in their respective homes. Those individuals were able to comfortably take care of their families, which comprised eight and ten persons.

However, with rapid decline in the population due to several factors, including migration for better job opportunities, markets for goods and services in the community have since contracted significantly.

SOCIAL COHESION

But even with a small population and limited opportunities, one of the features of this village is its socially cohesive nature, which subsumes all ethnic, social, cultural and religious considerations. Residents of San Souci identify primarily with one of either three ethnic groups: East Indians, Africans or Amerindians. A microcosm of Guyana’s multiethnic characteristic, San Souci continues as standing testimony to the fact that racial, cultural and religious harmony can exist in a multiethnic and multicultural environment.

“The old people have died, but their children and grandchildren were cultured to see everyone the same and treat everyone with love and respect, regardless of political, cultural, social, or religious views and beliefs,” 80-year-old Dr. Aftaab Zahoor said.

He said that when there is Qur’anic reading at the mosque, believers and non-believers would all attend. Similarly, everyone in the village celebrates Christmas and Phagwah, although those are identified as religious observances.

CHALLENGES

Like any village in Guyana, San Souci is not without challenges which confront residents on a daily basis. Topping the list of challenges is perhaps the issue of alcoholism, which predominantly affects youths in the village. It was revealed that because of limited social activities in San Souci, young people resort to imbibing as a form of socialization. Seemingly embedded in the culture now, it has become a worrying issue for residents since it diminishes the true potential of these young people.

In addition, residents underscored the need for training in technical and vocational education. With a high youth population in the village, technical and vocational education would pave the way and chart a path for the personal development of young people, residents say. It was also pointed out that challenges faced in the agricultural sector indicate a need for diversification. As such, it has become imperative for young people to engage in other jobs, such as mechanical engineering, carpentry, welding, and catering among others; the pursuit of which is dependent on the availability of training for them.

For years, the economic strength of the village and the island has been on a constant decline due to diminution of the labour force and loss of markets. As a result, many in the village believe that if supporting agencies and organisations work with residents to address these challenges, San Souci would not just be the “intellectual hub” of Wakenaam, but the island’s capital village.