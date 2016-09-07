“Royston King must go!” – Bourda vendors protest

A number of vendors staged a protest action outside the office of Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan at Kingston, Georgetown on Wednesday morning, calling for the resignation of Town Clerk Royston King.

Without any warning, King and his security officers descended on fruit and greens vendors plying their trade along Robb Street, between Alexander and Bourda Streets on Tuesday and announced that “as of now” they would have to cease vending there, until further notice.

The visibly frustrated vendors want Minister Bulkan to intervene and remedy the situation.

They shouted, “We want justice! Royston King must go!”

“Who is going to replace our money? We have to pay farmer, pay bills and send our children to school….. I depend on selling for a living,” said Celina Fowler who has being vending at Bourda Market for over 13-years

The protest was led by Head of the Guyana Market Vendors Union Eon Andrews who said the Town Clerk was “ignorant” since he failed to inform the vendors of the City Hall’s decision.

“We want to talk to a higher order than City Hall, since we had made several attempts to speak with him and he is always busy,” Andrews said.

According to Andrews, he wants the vendors to be compensated since they have lost millions of dollars from the two days of not being able to sell their produce.

Meanwhile, Minster Bulkan later met with Andrews and the vendors behind closed doors to discuss the issue.

King reportedly held a meeting with vendors during the protest explaining to them that on Thursday they can resume vending after the area is cleaned.