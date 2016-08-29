Revival of mangrove forest at Better Hope underway

APPROXIMATELY, 12,000 black mangrove seedlings are being planted along the Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, foreshore. The planting exercise, aimed at regenerating 450 metres of mangrove forest, commenced last week employing 18 persons from the community. It was expected to conclude last Friday.

This project is being funded by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and the World Wildlife Fund’s Education for Nature Grant. It is being executed by the Mangrove Reserve Producers Coop with technical assistance from NAREI. The completion of this activity is expected to result in the restoration of 450 metres of black mangroves; natural recruitment and extension of the mangrove forest east along the coastline; reduction in garbage dumping along the shoreline; increase in the knowledge of local communities about the importance of mangroves; increased biodiversity within the restored forest; and reduction in overtopping and flooding in the community.

In preparation for the planting exercise, several activities were undertaken. NAREI was tasked with surveying the foreshore to identify a suitable site for regeneration. A community clean-up exercise was also done for World Environment Day 2016. NAREI was also responsible for contracting five community nurseries to produce 2,500 seedlings each.

Further, consultations were conducted between NAREI and the Better Hope/ LBI Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and residents to ensure there was community buy-in, especially since fishing is an economic activity of the community. A small area on the foreshore was identified for community fishermen to dock their boats.

The Mangrove Reserve Producers Coop and NAREI are encouraging the residents of Better Hope to support this effort to restore nature’s sea defence and protect their community from flooding by participating in monitoring the restoration and stop dumping garbage over the seawalls. The project will also see the construction of garbage receptacles at strategic points as a means of encouraging residents not to dump over the seawall.