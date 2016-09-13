Resilience in the face of challenges

THERE is nothing wrong with Guyana that cannot be made right by Guyanese. Addressing or righting challenges requires acknowledgement that a particular issue is offensive, or has debilitating consequences for the people in a multicultural nation living in comity, where every individual or group can feel an important and valued part of the society. One of the first things that have to be tackled head-on is the level of intolerance and hostility we show towards each other. This is not manifested only in the culture among road users, notably the everyday interactions among motorists, but also from least expected quarters. Civility — respect for self and the other — requires a level of decorum among citizens and officials, elected and appointed. In the instance of citizenship, while it is not the intent to litigate when incivility started going downhill, it is time to arrest and restore it to where Guyanese were known for their courtesy.

At the governance level, intolerance towards citizens asking question of office holders ought not to be, given that citizens are exercising their civil duty. Should the asking of questions be seen through its appropriate lens, holders of office would accept it as their responsibility to provide deserving answers in a respectful manner.

While the World Bank has this year elevated Guyana to an “Upper Middle Income” economy, there are still too many who are considered poor and deserving of being given opportunity to rise out of poverty. Targeted policies and ensuing programmes can address these in a systematic manner.

Where government has shown inclination in this direction, such is welcomed and more.

In the 21st century, where other countries of diverse demographics are openly having frank and honest national conversations about divisive issues — such as race and gender — Guyana cannot afford to lag behind. These can be addressed only by talking about them and instituting policies programmes and laws to ensure equality in treatment, complemented by requisite data-gathering to support efforts. At the same time, it ought to be said that issues like race and gender should not be used to condone wrongdoing or put square begs in round holes, lest such issues make a mockery of achieving equality, which is premised on justice and fair play.

Our internecine political conflict can no longer be blamed on the colonial authorities, or on Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham. While the enslavers and colonisers facilitated a system of ‘divide and rule’ to keep groups apart for their self-serving end, this country has been independent for 50 years. Both Burnham and Jagan have been dead for decades, and the fact that there continues to be conflict primarily based on race means the time is now for personal responsibility to dictate doing something to fix it.

Skepticism, restlessness and hopeless among the young and resignation on the part of the elderly — societies two most vulnerable groups — cannot be ignored. Whereas the former require opportunities to unleash their potential and serve their country, the latter desire to be treated with dignity and respect in their golden years. The historical culture of this society has shown our capacity and capability in regard to the foregoing requirements, and to this reservoir of experience we must return and apply.

Migration hurts efforts at indigenous growth and development, since very often our most skilled and educated are among those who leave, placing the country at a disadvantage in terms of needed human capital. Where opportunities for employment and economic advancement are not seen or known, hopelessness can step in and cause flight to take place.

In recognition of these pressing challenges, it is welcome news that the Ministry of Social Cohesion is today holding a workshop in Georgetown on what is said to be a series on “Regional Sensitisation and consultation on the development of a Strategic Plan for the Ministry for the period 2017-2021.” Given that the planners’ aim is to provide an understanding of social cohesion and assist stakeholders to understand their roles in enabling the process, the nation would look forward to positive outcomes/results.

All Guyanese are important, and ought to be treated as such. Each demographic has unique and common needs. Finding those needs and conceptualising and developing policies and programmes to address them along with the stakeholders’ input can help the society confront its challenges. Guyanese have, by disposition, a determined and resilient spirit. Much of our talents and skills continue to be used for the development of other countries, and these can be turned inwards and be used for our collective development here. We must aspire and work together towards this end.