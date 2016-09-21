Region 10 farmers lobbying for training in agro-processing

REGION 10 farmers are excited about getting involved in agro-processing, thus adding value to their produce.Having taken the advice of President David Granger in this regard, the farmers are, however, lobbying to be trained in this field, so as to master its skills and intricacies. Chairman of the Agricultural Committee, Douglas Gittens, in representing the farmers to express this desire, posited that agro-processing training is currently being carried out by the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI), and he would be petitioning for the farmers to benefit from this. Region 10 farmers cultivate coconuts, ground provision and citrus fruits in communities such as West Watooka, Dalawalah, Moblissa, and Block 22.

During his last visit to Linden, President Granger encouraged residents to become engaged in agro-processing and value-added production, rather than migrating in search of jobs. Recognising that the glory days of bauxite were long gone, and therefore that commodity could not sustain the Region 10 economy, President Granger encouraged Lindeners to look for new sources of employment.

“Right now, the bauxite industry is facing challenges and is not providing the sort of employment it provided 50 years ago. It means that people have to look for new sources of employment,” the President advised.

With the unemployment rate in Linden, and by extension Region 10, reportedly being high, the President explained that self-employment could be created, and Linden had rich potential for that to happen.

“Employment is right here in Region 10, and if you have the education and you have the opportunity, you will be able to (obtain) employment — satisfying employment and profitable employment — right here. You can do this by agro-processing; you can do this by value-added production. You can produce citrus, you can produce soursop, you can produce guava; but make those products into guava jam and guava jelly and guava cheese; into soursop drink, into passion fruit drink…. You can stay right here in Region 10 and get rich,” he challenged.

One farmer following this advice is Owen De Souza. The coconut farmer of Block 22 Wismar started adding value to his coconut production by producing virgin coconut oil for export and to supply the local market. With this move, De Souza testified, he is able to sufficiently provide for his family, and has even hired a helper in the process.

“I started grating like five coconuts, and then 10 and 15: and then I employed someone, and then together we grated like 30, and then we realized that we could grate more. So we grate 50, and then we grate 100, and then I got to realize that this grating thing is too strenuous and too much concentration, so I went to Nabaclis on the East Coast (of Demerara) and took photos of the factory we grew up in and returned to Linden and made my own machine,” he said. With the availability of the machine, De Souza is now better able to address the growing demand for coconut oil.

Moblissa farmer Sonia started adding value to her produce of citrus fruits by manufacturing jam and ‘fruits’ for cake. “I seh…the five-finger and cashew (just) wasting on the ground, cause people in buying it so raw. I decided to make fruits and jam, and I ain’t regret it…now people does come to order to carry outside (overseas) all,” Sonia related.

Gittens is also lobbying for a Department of Agriculture to be established in the region, with sub divisions in aquaculture and livestock. He is of the opinion that this establishment would bring an end to some of the challenges being faced by farmers within the region, as more money would be granted to the sector.

“This will bring a budget to the region; this will enhance our department, because they cannot deal with certain things and they cannot report to the region,” Gittens argued, adding that the department would be able to budget for specific things needed to boost agriculture in the region.

The farmers are also seeking an audience with Agriculture Minister Noel Holder to discuss burning issues.