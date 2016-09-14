Region 10 farmers heed president’s advice

–lobbying for training in agro-processing

By Vanessa Braithwaite

REGION 10 farmers are excited about heeding the advice of President David Granger and becoming involved in agro-processing, thereby adding value to their primary produce.But to be able to do this successfully they are now seeking help with training in the relevant fields so as to be able to master the skills needed to invest in such a venture.

Leading the charge is chairman of the group’s agricultural committee, Mr Douglas Gittens, who noted that there is currently an agro-processing training programme being done by The National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI), and that he will be petitioning for the farmers to benefit from this.

The farmers he represents include those cultivating coconuts, ground provision and citrus fruits in communities such as West Watooka, Dalawalah, Moblissa and Block 22.

LONG GONE

Cognisant that bauxite is not doing as well as it used to years gone by, President Granger, during his last visit to Linden, encouraged residents there to pursue agro-processing and value-added production rather than upping roots and going in search of work elsewhere.

“Right now,” he said, “the bauxite industry is facing challenges, and is not providing the sort of employment it provided 50 years ago; it means that people have to look for new sources of employment.”

He does not subscribe to the view abroad that unemployment in Linden and by extension Region 10 is high. He is of the opinion that employment can be created and that Linden has the potential to make it happen.

“Employment is right here in Region 10, and if you had the education and the opportunity, you will be able to seek employment; satisfying employment and profitable employment right here,” he said, adding:

“You can do this by agro-processing; you can do this by value-added production. You can produce citrus; you can produce soursop; you can produce guava, but make those products into guava jam and guava jelly and guava cheese; into soursop drink, into passion fruit drink… You can stay right here in Region 10 and get rich.”

VIRGIN COCONUT OIL

One farmer who’s taken the president up on this challenge is Mr Owen DeSouza. A coconut farmer of Block 22 Wismar, DeSouza started adding value to his coconut by producing virgin coconut oil for both the local and export markets.

With this move, he’s testified at being able to adequately provide for his family, and even hiring someone to help out in the process.

“I started grating like five coconut… and then 10, 15 coconut. And then I employed someone, and together we grated like 30,” DeSouza said.

“And then we realised that we can grate more, so we grate 50; and then we grated a hundred. And then I get to realise that this grating thing is too strenuous and too much concentration, so I went to Nabaclis on the East Coast and took photos of the factory we grew up in, and returned to Linden and made my own machine.”

With the availability of the machine, De Souza now produces more bottles of coconut oil to supply the growing demand.

JAMS AND ‘FRUITS’

Another Moblissa farmer named Sonia started adding value to her citrus produce by turning them into jams and ‘fruits’ for making cake.

“Rather than just get the five-finger and cashew wasting on the ground ‘cause people ain’t buying it so raw, I decide to make fruits and jam, and I ain’t regret it,” Sonia said, adding:

“Now people does come to order to carry outside all.”

Gittens, the farmers’ liaison man, is also lobbying for a Department of Agriculture to be established in the region, with sub-divisions in aquaculture and livestock.

He is of the opinion that the establishment of such agencies will bring an end to some of the challenges being faced by farmers within the region, as more money will be granted to the sector.

“This will bring a budget to the Region; this will enhance our department because they cannot deal with certain things, and they cannot report to the Region,” Gittens said, adding that the department will be able to budget for specific things needed to boost agriculture in the region.

The farmers are also seeking an audience with the Minister of Agriculture so they could discuss other burning issues with him.