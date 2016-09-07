Radical demo being organised for CMRC final leg

By Stephan Sookram in Barbados

(compliments of A&R Jiwanram Printery, Hand-in-Hand, John Fernandes Limited, Rent-a-Tent, Universal Solutions, Jiffy Lubes, Best Buy Auto)

GUYANESE spectators may be in for a treat this November with their first taste of the Suzuki Radical action which is being planned to coincide with the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship.

According to information reaching Chronicle Sport, three radicals will be shipped from Barbados during this month in an attempt to showcase the machines to Guyanese spectators.

The Suzuki Radical series is currently only featured at the Bushy Park raceway in Barbados. However several local stakeholders are planning to ship a few of the machines to the South Dakota Circuit for the spectacle.

A source in Barbados has confirmed that the Bushy Park Motor Sport Inc. (BPMSI) has been asked to prepare the documents for the shipping as soon as possible and said stakeholders are currently in discussion with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) as to how the demonstrations can be done.

But the source refused to say which radicals would be shipped home declining to answer if any of the said cars to be shipped had Guyanese owners.

There are currently three Guyanese participating in the series. They are Calvin Ming, Mark Vieira and Kristian Jeffrey, all of whom participated in the series last weekend in Barbados.

Meanwhile, a source close to the GMR&SC confirmed that they are being courted by stakeholders about the inclusion of a demonstration of the Suzuki Radical series (SR3) cars locally. The source, however, refused to disclose the stakeholders that are behind the move.