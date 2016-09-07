PYO turns 64

THE Progressive Youth Organisation of Guyana (PYO) on Tuesday celebrated its 64th Anniversary since its establishment on September 6, 1952.In a release the PYO said it reflected on the struggles and sacrifices made by many of its young leaders in the fight for social justice and democracy in Guyana over the past few decades. “It also expressed its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the scores of youth organisaitons and pressure groups that worked tirelessly side-by-side the PYO to ensure that young people were part of the country’s decision- making process at every level and the general political process.”

In addition, the PYO congratulated the Peoples Progressive Party Civic on its “excellent track record” in and out of executive office, as far as laying the foundation for youths to play an integral role in the country’s political system is concerned, while at the same creating opportunities for them to reach their full potential in every area of life. “Today, the PYO remains strong and more committed than ever before towards working with youths from all across the country to improve their standard of living and access to equal educational opportunities and well-paying jobs,” the release added.

The PYO said that as the youth arm of the PPP and a strong youth advocacy organisation it will continue over the next few years to speak out against the injustices committed against youths and the current Government’s “apparent policy of reducing them to puppets and silent minions.” The PYO believes that all young people regardless of their race, class, creed or social background must be treated with respect and dignity by those who wield political power as was demonstrated by the actions of many former presidents inclusive of Bharrat Jagdeo, Donald Ramotar, Janet Jagan, Samuel Hinds and Cheddi Jagan. “The PYO therefore uses this opportunity to call all young people to action and to urge them to pay attention to the actions of the new Government which threatens to reverse the gains made in youth activism and socio-economic progress.

Even as the PYO takes note of the current hostile environment in which young people are being dismissed from their jobs, discriminated against, subjected to rising levels of unemployment and joblessness, increasing levels of criminality and economic hardship, it remains hopeful that a bright future still lies ahead once the right policy measures are taken to reverse or reduce the aforementioned plights facing the country.