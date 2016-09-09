Provotique celebrates first birthday

ONE year has passed since the establishment of the multi-pronged business, Provotique.Founder, Ruqayyah Boyer has much to be thankful for, most of all, the milestones that she has been able to achieve as a young entrepreneur.

Launched in August 2015, Provotique is a brand which promotes “Innovation that Inspires”, and is a brand which encompasses two main facets.

First, there is Provotique Image and Beauty Pageant Consultancy, a partnership between Ruqayyah and former Miss Universe 2014, Niketa Barker.

With its motto, “Developing confidence”, the initiative aims to provide its clients with the ability to become more self-assured and confident through advice on physical appearance, presentation, communication and behaviour.

As the motto suggests, the two former beauty queens also focus on pageant consultancy and coaching for aspiring models and local and international beauty ambassadors.

The business currently holds a collaborative agreement with the Gouldian group from the pageant capital in the Philippines. Though their services have thus far assisted in the victories of one international crown, Miss Cosmopolitan World, and one local crown. Currently, they are also working with two of the 2016 hopefuls for the Miss Guyana Universe Pageant.

UNIQUE VENTURE

The other half of Provotique encompasses a unique, highly praised venture, Provotique Walking Tours, which was launched in February this year.

Formed from a partnership between herself and former flight attendant, Candasy Layne, Ruqayyah says that the business has been gradually attracting a significant number of tourists and locals, and was even nominated for a hospitality award for its customer service by Luxury Travel Service under the category of ‘Unique Travel’.

Because it is still a fledgling venture, focus is being placed on spreading the word about its services, but the business has been able to attract significant sponsors to aid in their operations.

The tours have also been given honourable mention in local artiste Poonam Singh’s popular song, G.U.Y.A.N.A, which has received almost 200,000 views on YouTube. Soon, Provotique Walking Tours will offer corporate packages for local businesses and organisations and their staff, and is also working on a special package that exclusively accommodates schools around Guyana.

BUSINESS TIPS

Provotique’s success thus far is testimony that even young, first-time business owners like Ruqayyah and her colleagues can, with the right amount of determination and passion, achieve their dreams while making worthwhile contributions to society.

“In pursuing anything in life, I believe that passion is a driving force. You must love what you do in order to be truly successful at it,” Ruqayyah said. Her advice to other first-time owners is to do their due diligence and adequate marketing to make their business more visible, and that utmost dedication is also a key ingredient to a successful business.

“Becoming a successful entrepreneur is no easy feat,” she said. “A lot of sacrifices will have to be made; you have to learn how to survive your mistakes because they will happen.”

Of course, being a business owner comes with some difficulties, and Ruqayyah admits that this is more so the case when the business is new. “Marketing and getting the concept off the ground in business can sometimes take a while before you begin to see your returns. But once you’re committed, are a good communicator, are disciplined and you have a good team, it becomes more manageable,” she said.

GOING FORWARD

Since its establishment, Provotique has been approached by investors and individuals who wish to partner in other areas. Ruqayyah admits that while there is potential for the business to expand into other industries in the future, they’re currently focused on developing and growing its current operations locally, regionally and internationally.

But there is evidence that the business is doing something right, as Ruqayyah admits that feedback from the public on its services have been positive.

“Both tourists and locals have remarked on the walking tours as being a great and enjoyable way to see the city,” she said, adding:

“They enjoy the history learned, particularly the way in which the information is given, also the little entertainment ‘pit-stops’ we’d engage in during the walks.”

More recently, she said, their ‘Summer Under 18’ walks have attracted a lot of children, who were able to visit the Ministry of the Presidency and do an art excursion of the Castellani House.

Meanwhile, the image consultancy aspect of the company has received rave reviews surrounding the fact that the service has been able to inspire women and men of all ages, and have even provided therapeutic assistance for some persons.

“Overall, our clients encourage us to stay the course, and commend us for the quality service received,” Ruqayyah said.

Above all, it is the originality in service that Ruqayyah believes sets Provotique apart. “We play host to those out of the box ideas that are somewhat foreign but have market space in Guyana. On both fronts, there is a team that is amicable, forward thinking and great to work with. We are a young group but do our utmost to maintain a high level of professionalism and are resolute in delivering quality service at all times,” she said.

Ruqayyah says that one of the best pieces of advice she could give ins tarting up a business is to do something that is near and dear to you, rather than a random market opportunity. Coupled with great service and customer loyalty, a successful business will surely follow.