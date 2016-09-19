Proud Buxtonian gives back to community

By Margaret Burke

A BORN and bred Buxtonion, George Abrams is very proud of his village, even though he migrated to the United States of America since 1969.On his arrival in that country, he attended the Howard University from 1969 to 1971, where he completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing with honours.

The father of seven children is happily married to Clarice, also of Buxton, and is delighted to show off his second generation, which makes him a grandfather of 12.

Abrams spoke of enjoying his early days in Guyana, specifically Buxton, where he gained his primary education.

He stated that he more or less self-studied for the GCE examinations at both Ordinary and Advanced levels. He later self-studied for even higher education, pursuing the Chartered Institute of Secretaries (London Professional Degree).

While in the United States, Abrams went on to attend the American University in Washington DC, where he completed a Master’s in Marketing in 1973.

He later passed the Certified Public Accountant examination (CPA) in 1980; attended the Southeastern University, again in Washington DC, in 1993-1994, and again completed another programme – a Masters in Taxation with honours in 1994.

WORKING IN GUYANA AND THE US

From an early age, Abrams said, he enjoyed farming with his father, engaging in that activity for four years at the Buxton Backdam (farmland). He later worked at the Lusignan and Enmore sugar estates for five years, and then the Demerara Bauxite Company in Linden for nine years, before migrating to the United States in 1969. Among the many jobs he worked at was controller for a non-profit company from 1971 to 1989.

“I began my accounting practice in 1989, and continued to this day. I provided several small black businesses with marketing, accounting and tax services; provide tax services to individuals; provide representation before the Internal Revenue Service for many; provided business plans to assist others, among many other services.”

PRIMO’S SEWING ESTABLISHMENT

A man to his word, committed to his promise, Abrams relentlessly pursued his dream, and delivered. According to Abrams, the Primo’s Sewing Establishment, situated at Lot 23, Company Road, Buxton, was created “to provide employment in the village, and at the same time provide reasonably-priced clothing for the people, especially school uniforms for our children”.

Despite the challenges, he noted, and although start-up loans are almost impossible to obtain, even with large collateral; in addition to the fact that the banking policies and requirements are stringent and difficult for persons from the diaspora to adopt, he still made it happen.

“The biggest challenge is obtaining contracts to maintain the operations… There are no set-aside contracts to assist in developing the depressed areas,” Abrams noted.

At the moment, he pointed out, there are 12 workers, most of whom are females and are drawn largely from Buxton.

However, the plan is to have at least 30 workers serve the establishment, which he hopes to accomplish as the service expands.

The Primo’s Establishment has been training staff to have first-hand knowledge, so they could specialise in making well-fitted uniforms for schoolchildren as well as employees. They are also equipped to make properly tailored dress shirts for men, which can match international (brand name) standards.

The financing for this project was provided by Abrams, who indicated that “help is needed from the Government ministries to assist in obtaining contracts to supply uniforms etc for the workers, so as to keep the operation going. Despite all the challenges, we manage to produce excellent quality school uniforms at affordable prices for our future leaders, as well as fine clothing for men and women of Buxton and all over Guyana, in pursuit of enhancing our village economy.”