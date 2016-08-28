Protect Honey Bees

Bees are one of nature’s hardest working creatures, and because of their industrious nature, we as humans owe many thanks to this amazing yet often underappreciated insect. As bees go about their business of collecting nectar, they also perform the vital service of pollination. Without bees, life as we know it, would be very different! We would not be able to get many of the vegetables and fruits we now take for granted. If you need convincing, just consider the fact that bees are responsible for pollinating about one-sixth of the flowering plant species worldwide and approximately 400 different agricultural types of plant. In terms of economics, Newsweek reported in March, 2016, that bees are responsible for pollinating 40 M USD worth of crops in the US annually.

Declining numbers

The sad thing, is that scientists are recognizing that there is a decline in the bee population in many parts of the world (colony collapse disorder). For example, the US witnessed a staggering 42% decline in 2014, while across Europe, (primarily in the UK) and Australia a decline in the bee population was observed over the past decade. With approximately 40% of the global agricultural produce, by volume, depending on insect pollination, primarily by honey bees, this issue has larger effects. Many fruits, vegetables, and nuts etc. are heavily dependent on insect pollination. Their availability has a ripple effect on major industries, including food & beverages and cosmetics.

Honey: Have you ever wondered how bees are able to create that sweet tasting syrup? Foraging bees visit flowers and feed on their sugary nectar. Upon return to their hive, the ingested nectar is regurgitated several times until it is partially digested. The bees are engaged in this process together for several minutes until the perfect quality is reached for storage. The digested honey is then placed into storage cells within the hive and sealed with a special wax to prevent fermentation. Annual honey production is valued at over 300 M US (2013 figures) in the US alone!

Factors responsible for decline

Researchers think a decline in bee population is being caused by a number of interwoven factors. Firstly, global warming is thought to be influencing a change in blooming season for flowers to bloom, either earlier or later than usual. As such, when bees come out of hibernation, the flowers that provide the food they need to start the season have already bloomed. Secondly, pesticide use on farms, though not meant for bees are sometimes toxic to them and they die off. Thirdly, habitat loss, caused by development, abandoned farms, growing crops without leaving habitat for wildlife, and growing gardens with flowers that are not friendly to pollinators.

To reverse the decline in bee population, several actions can be taken. One idea is for farmers to be encouraged to apply practices that allow bees to thrive, such as leaving habitat for bees, in nearby fields, alternating crops so that bees can have food year round, and not using harmful pesticides. Further, bee research needs to be strengthened to inform on the health of, and factors affecting the bee population. An important approach in agriculture is integrated pest management which promotes beneficial insects to prey on pests, disrupting pest’s habitat and using least-toxic products when necessary – more needs to be done to increase its application in agriculture.

