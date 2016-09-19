Prospect woman missing

RELATIVES of a mother of one who has been missing for the past three weeks are asking the public and relevant authorities to assist in locating the whereabouts of Shawnette Savory called “Shonette”.The 37-year-old woman went missing from her residence at Lot 222, Last Street Prospect, East Bank Demerara on August, 29, 2016.

Her sister, Vanessa Ramcharran said that Savory who lives alone would usually call whenever she would decide to stay out late.

“She called me the same Monday she went missing and talked to me and she told me that she was leaving home to go buy credit for her (GPL) meter. She went home back and put in the credit in the meter and a little while after the landlady said she went out back and she never returned,” Ramcharran said.

“We tried calling her cell number daily but it keeps going to voicemail. Someone that knows her in the area also told us that they spoke to her the same day she went missing. He has not since been able to get back onto her.”

Adding that her sister is a mother of one but the 18-year-old lives with the father in the United States, Ramcharran said this is the first time this has ever happened and checks at her apartment revealed that all her important documents and valuables were left behind.

“So it’s not like she knowingly went away.”

Ramcharran said a report was made to the Providence Police Station. The woman explained that her sister was not working at the time of her disappearance but the “toilet paper factory in Diamond” she worked with tried making contact with her since they recommenced operations, but they were unable also to contact the missing woman.

Anyone knowing of Savory’s whereabouts can contact the nearest police station or 233-3699.