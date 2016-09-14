Proper management of agro-chemicals vital in fight against suicide

By Vishani Ragobeer

Easy access to agro-chemicals presents a major challenge in the fight against the high incidence of suicides in Guyana.

This was brought out at the University of Guyana’s “Turkeyen and Tain Talks 2,” which was held last Monday at Duke Lodge, Kingston, Georgetown.

“The pesticide management board has been unable to manage the control of pesticides,” said Paulete Henry, a social work educator who serves as the Deputy Director of UG’s Tain Campus.

She has conducted her own studies and delved into studies done in other countries-specifically focusing on the agro-chemical industry. She noted that she has been able to identify “pesticide use and ease of access to pesticides” as a major factor in the suicide phenomenon.

“They (the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board) cannot do (their job) properly. They have said in their report that they do not have adequate staff,” Ms. Henry stated.

Citing another problem, she noted, “We have porous borders…Are we doing right in terms of pesticide importation?”

She noted that in developing countries, as is the case in Guyana, there is a high incidence of suicides where farming activities are carried out in rural areas.

She urged the Ministry of Agriculture to look at ways of reducing the use of toxic chemicals and employ other methods of pest control.

“Other countries are reducing and looking at different ways in terms of agriculture and how they farm, and they are still getting good yields” she stated.

Over 800,000 people commit suicide around the world every year, and according to 2012 statistics, Guyana has the highest suicide rate.

According to the world average, 11 persons out of every 100,000 commit suicide, with Guyana ranking four times the world average.

Henry noted that the general age range for persons with suicidal thoughts and committing the act is 15-34 and she noted a number of other factors which may contribute to this including isolation, economic depression and relationship issues.

Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, noted that the Ministry of Agriculture has been engaged beforehand in discussions regarding the use of toxic pesticides and reassured that measures will be implemented towards reducing the use of these chemicals.

He disclosed however, that just as he will be taking the anti-tobacco bill to Parliament shortly, he intends on taking the issue of alcohol sales to cabinet as he sees alcohol as a one of the major contributing factor to the country’s suicide rate. “Alcohol is the big man!” he exclaimed.

The “Turkeyen and Tain Talks 2” was a public forum aimed at providing solution oriented discussions under the theme “Guyanese Lives Matter, Mental Health Matters: Preventing Suicide in Guyana.” This forum was also held in commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day, 2016, which was observed on September 10.