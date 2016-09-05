Prince Harry to visit Guyana

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn has announced that Prince Harry will be visiting Guyana later this year.

A statement from the British High Commissioner’s office on Monday quoted Quinn as saying, “It gives me great pleasure to be able to confirm that Prince Harry will be visiting Guyana later this year. This will be the first visit by a member of the Royal Family since 2004 and comes, of course, in the year of Guyana’s 50th anniversary of Independence. It is therefore a particularly relevant time for such a visit.”

The release further noted that Prince Harry will make the official visit to the Caribbean in the late autumn, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen; he is slated to visit Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The visit falls on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Independence for Barbados, the 50th Anniversary of Independence for Guyana, and the 35th Anniversary of Independence for Antigua and Barbuda,” the release stated.

Prince Harry officially visited Barbados in 2010; this will be his first official visit to all of the other countries.