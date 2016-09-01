President meets with CSEC top student

President David Granger on Thursday morning met with this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) top performing student, Ms. Fatima Karim at the Ministry of the Presidency. She was accompanied by her mother, Ms. Khadijah Karim.

During their brief discussion, the President congratulated the 16-year old and said that, “throughout the elections campaign and in my presidency, I have been emphasising the importance of education.”

Fatima, who was born in St. Lucia, plans to pursue studies in petroleum engineering at the University of Texas in the United States, once she completes sixth form studies. Expressing satisfaction with the top student’s career choice, the President said, “This is a very promising field with lots of opportunities to explore.”

He also commended Fatima’s mother for her role in her daughter’s education, noting that excellent academic achievements is almost never accidental. The President added that not only does it show students’ drive and dedication but it also speaks to strong parental support and stable home environments.

Fatima, who attended the St. Roses High School, emerged as this year’s top student out of the 12,809, who sat the examinations in Guyana with 19 Grade Ones and One Grade Two. She is currently preparing to commence the new school term at Queen’s College to pursue studies at the sixth form level. (Ministry of the Presidency)