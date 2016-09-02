President lauds First Peoples’ fortitude

–in face of tremendous odds

By Ravin Singh

THE rich cultural heritage of Guyana’s first peoples, the Amerindians, is under threat due to several factors which President David Granger said should not be allowed to go unchecked.

He made the observation last evening before hundreds of Indigenous Peoples, comprising nine nations, at the launch of Indigenous Heritage month, which is being celebrated this year under the theme, “Our Culture, Earth’s Future, Save the Environment, Live the Indigenous Way”.

Tasked with delivering the feature address at the annual event, which is marked by celebration in all forms, the president made no bones about examining critical issues facing indigenous communities across Guyana.

“Indigenous communities are the repository of the cultural heritage of our First Peoples,” he said, adding: “The cultural heritage of our indigenous communities, unfortunately, is under threat.”

SLOW ECONOMIC GROWTH

He explained that by under threat, he meant, for instance, that the slow pace of economic growth continues to threaten the communities at reference, while limited economic opportunities continue to contribute to distress and migration.

In turn, this migration of which he speaks, he said, has led to a loss in human capital to neighbouring towns in Venezuela, Brazil and Suriname, all of which are Guyana’s immediate neighbours.

But economic challenges aside, he said, our indigenous communities are also plagued by social problems, which, unfortunately, continue to increase. He lists as being among those challenges poor education standards in hinterland communities, vector-borne diseases, environmental degradation by reckless mining and logging, and the abuse of miners and trafficking of persons. All of the foregoing, he said, have helped contribute to the deterioration of the quality of life in some hinterland communities.

DESPITE THE CHALLENGES

But what is, however, admirable about Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples, the president said, is that even with all these challenges, they are still the custodians of the patrimony of the country’s hinterland.

“It is they who protect our natural assets through their intimate relationship with nature,” he said. “The customs of our Indigenous Peoples can be preserved and protected, only if we have cohesive communities free from the threat of social decay and economic decline,” President Granger told the gathering.

The Indigenous Peoples account for over 10 per cent of Guyana’s population of approximately 770,000 people, while they occupy over 14 per cent of the country’s territory in 212 communities.

In light of this, the president underscored the need for strong systems of government at the community level, due to the distance between communities and the remoteness of their locations.

“Indigenous communities are remote, and need strong structure of government. Management of these 212 communities is compounded by the complexities of issues they face,” he said, adding that due to small members and great distances, it is difficult to give them the quality of governance they deserve.

As such, he charged the communities to strengthen its system of governance as they work towards building stronger communities with help from central Government.

A GOOD YEAR

Meanwhile, Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock, reflected on events of the past year, saying that it was a watershed year.

“As we reflect on September 2015 to September 2016, we must focus on the year ahead. I believe that it was a good year for the Indigenous Peoples of Guyana; it was a year when self-determination was a focal point for villages and leaders and the National Toshaos Council,” the minister said, adding that it was also a year in which youth became another focal point, referencing the Hinterland Youth Employment Scheme, which he said was touching the lives of about 2000 youths and 400 tutors.

“The programme is being able to frame the minds of young people who are the key to success,” the minister said, adding:

“Youths will strengthen the resolve of the Indigenous Peoples of Guyana.”

Remarks were also made by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe; Adviser to the Minister, Mervyn Williams; and representatives of Indigenous Peoples groups across the country.

Cultural presentations, including traditional singing and dancing by several groups, also punctuated the programme, which lasted for just over two hours.

Complementing the launch were booths filled with art and craft, and perhaps the most anticipated item of indigenous culture, food.

The event, which facilitates the gathering of like-minded souls, will continue for the rest of the month, and feature exhibits, performances, and other cultural orientations dominating the heritage observance.