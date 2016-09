President Granger participates in high level summit on refugees at UN meeting

President David Granger is currently attending the 71st Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA.

This morning, the President is participating in a high-level Summit on Refugees and Migrants, which aims to address the movement of large numbers of refugees and migrants with the view of coming up with a framework for a better international response, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency noted.