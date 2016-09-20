Pregnant Jamaican remanded on drugs charge

A 29- YEAR-OLD Jamaican national who is three months’ pregnant was remanded to prison after she appeared on Monday before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.It is alleged that Carlene Grant had in her possession 629 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking on September 17, 2016 on the Potaro Road.

Grant had pleaded guilty with explanation to the allegation that was read to her, but after her explanation the magistrate changed her plea to not guilty.

Her attorney told the court that she was staying illegally in Guyana since she had overstayed her six-month period granted to stay in the country.

Grant told the court that she was invited to Guyana by a friend and she was granted six months in the country. However she had overstayed her time because she has a relationship with someone in Guyana.

The Police prosecutor told the court that no special reason was given for the defendant to be granted bail. Grant had overstayed her time and she had no fixed address. The defendant is expected to return to court on September 26, 2016.