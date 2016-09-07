“Pregnancy is normal” –President Granger

-says he doesn’t mind seeing a pregnant woman on TV

By Ravin Singh

FOLLOWING much controversy surrounding the recent removal and subsequent reinstatement of a news anchor due to her being pregnant, President David Granger on Wednesday contended that pregnancy is not an unusual occurrence and that he does not mind seeing a pregnant woman on television.

Just recently, the state-owned National Communications Network (NCN) made a decision to replace news anchor, Natasha Smith who is pregnant.

Despite the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lennox Cornette denying that Smith was removed because of her pregnancy, a copy of the minutes of an August 8, 2016 management meeting where the decision was made, conflicted with Cornette’s claims.

During a meeting on Tuesday with the CEO, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) called for the intervention of the Chairman and Board of Directors of NCN, as well as the Office of the Prime Minister, to look into the operations of NCN.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the GPA said it managed to secure a copy of the minutes of the August 8, 2016 management meeting.

“The discussion centered on the production of a news montage. The minutes read thus: “With regards to this, the CEO stated that the anchor and wardrobe should coincide with the montage. However, given the present condition of Ms. Natasha Smith, the CEO asked that a tight shot be done to remedy the view….” According to the GPA, following that discussion, the CEO recommended that Ms. Smith be replaced.

However, when asked what his views are in relation to the issue, the President made it clear that pregnancy is a normal function of mothers. He said that women cannot bear children without being pregnant and in light of that, it is a normal occurrence.

“As far as pregnancy is concerned, that is a normal function of mothers, you cannot have children without being pregnant. So we start to accept pregnancy as something very normal and don’t regard it as a strange or unusual occurrence” the Head-of-State said.

He went on to state that he does not mind seeing a pregnant air stewardess or a pregnant waitress in a restaurant since it is a normal feature.

“Pregnancy is normal so let us celebrate it be grateful that we have pregnant women. I don’t mind if she is on the screen or on the radio; why not?” he said.

The President was keen to note though that this is his personal position on the matter and not that of the government since it has not discussed and articulated a position as yet.