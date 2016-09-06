Post mortem revealed he died from gunshot injuries

Cops still looking for “QQ” killer

POLICE in ‘A’ Division on Monday said they were still looking for a ‘person of interest’ following the execution-style killing of Mark Anthony called “QQ” last week.

Sleuths disclosed that they are in receipt of information and are working to locate that person in relation to the homicide.

Meanwhile, a post mortem performed on the body on Monday revealed that he died from gunshot injuries.

On Thursday night last the 22-year-old of Lot 1238, Canje Pheasant Lane, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown was riddled with bullets while he was hanging out with some friends at the shortcut at Layou Street, North Ruimveldt.

Police sources said it was about 10pm a tinted vehicle pulled up at the location and two men exited and opened fire at Anthony.

He was shot in the abdomen, chest and back and succumbed to gunshot injuries while receiving medical attention at GPHC.

Relatives are clueless as to the motive behind his murder but police said Anthony is known to them.