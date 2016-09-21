Police say ‘ganja’ found in car trunk

ON TUESDAY last, three men were arrested after the vehicle they were travelling in was intercepted with 4409 grams of cannabis during a Police operation along the No 51 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.This publication understands that one of the men resides at Tucber Park, New Amsterdam; another at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and the third is from Betsy Ground, Canje, Berbice.

Based on reports, the men were heading to Springlands in a grey Toyota 212 car when Police stopped them at a roadblock. Upon realising that the men were acting in a suspicious manner, the Police searched the vehicle and the marijuana was allegedly found in five separate plastic bags in the trunk.