Police nab suspect in Bourda Market stabbing

POLICE have arrested the suspect in the murder of Bourda Market labourer Omesh Chetram who was fatally stabbed during an argument near the market on Saturday night.Reports are that the suspect, who was identified by persons in the market area, was arrested yesterday.

The 34-year-old Chetram, formerly of Unity, East Coast Demerara, was fatally stabbed on Robb Street between Alexander and Bourda Streets, Georgetown, at about 23:30 hrs on Saturday.

Police said in a press release that Chetram and the suspect had been engaged in a heated row, during which he was stabbed in the lower region of his abdomen with a knife, and was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The suspect, who was identified soon after the incident, made good his escape after committing the act.

Chetram had, sometime ago, left his home at Mahaica to seek work in Georgetown and while in the city, he developed an addiction for illicit drugs; and to accommodate this habit he began doing odd jobs for vendors in the Bourda Market area.