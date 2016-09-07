Police arrest Federal Winners 4-1, Tigers claw Ann’s Grove 3-1

… Final and third-place set for Sunday

POLICE football team inflicted a drubbing on Federal Winners Connection, arresting them by a 4-1 margin while Western Tigers `clawed’ their way to a 3-1 victory over Ann’s Grove when the semi-finals of the 22nd Annual Mayor’s Cup Football tournament were played on Sunday at the Victoria ground, East Coast Demerara.In the opening game of the double-header card, Western Tigers’ Darren Benjamin opened the scoring for the West Ruimveldt-based unit with a 29th minute goal from a free kick that sent the ball into the right corner of Ann’s Grove’s goal.

Dwayne McLennon increased the lead five minutes later with a right-foot shot from inside the 18-yard box.

Ann’s Grove responded with their lone goal of the match as Phillip Williams found the back of Western Tigers’ net in the 42nd minute.

Leading 2-1 at the interval, Western Tigers increased the lead 38 minutes into the second session, as Randolph Wagner latched onto a poor clearance outside the centre of the box and netted with a well-placed shot into an empty goal.

Six minutes later, Dellon Kelly sealed the issue with a shot that found the left side of Ann’s Grove’s net.

In the Police versus Federal Winners Connection, Lerone Charles opened the scoring for Police with a 14th minute goal by lobbing the ball over the head of the advancing Winners Connection goalkeeper’s head into the goal.

Charles then made it 2-0 in the 48th minute with a shot from the top of the box 15 minutes into the second session. Trevor Jones increased the lead further for the lawmen with a header into the left corner of the opposition’s net.

Rawle Gittens of Federal Winners Connection was shown the red card in the 72nd minute for using abusive language towards the referee, reducing his team to 10 players. However, the Linden side were able to pull one back through a Keon Sears’ 88th minute goal from the penalty spot.

Police will meet Western Tigers in the final on Sunday, while on the same day, Federal Winners Connection will battle with Ann’s Grove in the third-place playoff.

The venue for the double-header is yet to be decided.