Pliskova ‘aces’ Serena from US Open

(BBC) – Czech 10th seed Karolina Pliskova outplayed Serena Williams to reach the US Open final and end the American’s reign as world number one.Pliskova, 24, won 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), to set up a first Grand Slam final against Angelique Kerber or Carolina Wozniacki.

Williams’ defeat guarantees that Kerber will overtake the 34-year-old at the top of the rankings after the US Open.

It will end a 186-week run as number one for Williams, which ties Steffi Graf’s WTA record.

Williams had also been hoping to pass Graf’s Open-era record of 23 major singles titles in New York, but for the second year running she fell at the semi-final stage.