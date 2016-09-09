Top Story
Friday, 9 September 2016
Czech 10th seed Karolina Pliskova celebrates after beating Williams to reach the US Open final.
Pliskova ‘aces’ Serena from US Open

September 8, 2016

(BBC) – Czech 10th seed Karolina Pliskova outplayed Serena Williams to reach the US Open final and end the American’s reign as world number one.Pliskova, 24, won 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), to set up a first Grand Slam final against Angelique Kerber or Carolina Wozniacki.
Williams’ defeat guarantees that Kerber will overtake the 34-year-old at the top of the rankings after the US Open.
It will end a 186-week run as number one for Williams, which ties Steffi Graf’s WTA record.
Williams had also been hoping to pass Graf’s Open-era record of 23 major singles titles in New York, but for the second year running she fell at the semi-final stage.

