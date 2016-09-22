Plantation Peter’s Hall without electricity

— residents call on authorities to remedy situation

RESIDENTS of Plantation Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, are calling on the relevant authorities to do something urgently to address their electricity and security woes.Otherwise known as Peter’s Hall New Scheme, the area at reference has reportedly been without electricity since 2013 when houselots were given out there.

One frustrated resident, who gave her name as Rhonda, told the Guyana Chronicle that she has been living in the area for the past two years, and it has been a struggle ever since without electricity.

“We talked to the secretary of Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan,” she said, “and they told us that the scheme was earmarked for electricity since 2015. Now the ministry is claiming until 2017.”

The woman said residents have time and again attempted to raise the matter with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), but to no avail.

Another woman named Kunti Baskh said since she moved into the area, several persons in authority, including officials of the past administration, have paid them visits and promised faithfully to look into the matter, but never did.

“They just come to get our votes and never look back,” Baskh said, adding that because the area is heavily populated and does not have electricity, it has been subject to numerous break-ins.

Many of the houses, she said, are either new or under construction, which again poses another problem, in that they are fair game for thieves on the lookout for building materials and whatever else of value they can find.

Another problem to which the area is subject, she said, is the indiscriminate dumping of garbage, thereby causing it to become a veritable breeding ground for mosquitoes and other vermin.

The situation is exacerbated by frequent flooding, due to the overgrowth of vegetation which in turn causes many a drain to become clogged.