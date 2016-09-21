Pit-bull rampage… Police need help identifying dead man

THE Guyana Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public with identifying the remains of a destitute man who was mauled to death by a band of roving pit bulls last Thursday.The police said in a statement yesterday that the body was found last Thursday at Parafield, an area in Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best.

They say that the body appears to be that of a male East Indian, about 55 years old, five feet in height, medium built and fair in complexion.

The pit bulls that attacked and killed the man also injured several other persons on the same day.

The dogs reportedly belong to one Marceline Basdeo-Small, of Lot 87, Lenora Parafield, WCD.

According to the police, the gate to the property was left opened, and Basdeo-Small has since been placed on $100,000 station bail, while investigations are continuing, pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Residents said the dead man had been in the area for the past several months, and is only known as “Boxer”.

Reports reveal that the band of four dogs also injured three other men, and a 13-year-old boy of Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

They were all attacked and bitten before the destructive carnivores turned their attention to sheep in the neighbourhood.

Residents claim that the owner purposely ignored the cries and pleas for help from the victims.

Two of the victims have been identified as Messrs Ramanand Bhikam, 62, and Wilbert Adams of Stewartville Housing Scheme and Cornelia Ida respectively, both WCD addresses.

Several residents told this publication that they had made several reports before to the Lenora Police Station regarding attacks by the very dogs, but to no avail.